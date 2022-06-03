Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTR. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

VTR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

