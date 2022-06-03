Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.47 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

