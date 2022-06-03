Capital One Financial Weighs in on Regency Centers Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Regency Centers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 86,658 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

