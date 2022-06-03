Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

