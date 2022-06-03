Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Capri stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.