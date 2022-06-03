CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.