CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 548,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

