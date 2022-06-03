Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

