Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.34.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
