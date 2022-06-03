Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:CARS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $730.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

