CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target Raised to $21.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CASI. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.75.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

