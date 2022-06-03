Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Catalent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.