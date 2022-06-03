CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 850,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $572.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.