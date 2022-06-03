CB Financial Services (CBFV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – CB Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/21/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

