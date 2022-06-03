CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 5,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. 1,285,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

