CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Acquires C$4,341,262.69 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,341,262.69.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 158,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,133. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

