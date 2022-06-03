Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.86. 175,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

