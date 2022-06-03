Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

