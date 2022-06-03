CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to post $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

