Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 21.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

