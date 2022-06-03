CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CEVA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 95,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,508. The stock has a market cap of $847.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. CEVA has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 245.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

