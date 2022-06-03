CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Head to Head Review

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26% Rackspace Technology -6.30% 14.99% 3.20%

22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.65 -$218.30 million ($0.92) -10.07

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 5 4 0 2.44

Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 52.99%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

