Charles R. Matthews Sells 10,666 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

