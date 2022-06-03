Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,617. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the period.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.