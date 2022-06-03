Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.
Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,617. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the period.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.