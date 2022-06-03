Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.
Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 91,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,407. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares during the period.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.