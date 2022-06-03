Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.22 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

CHR stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 213,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,103. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$793.93 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

