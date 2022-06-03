Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. Chuy’s has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $44.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

