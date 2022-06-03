Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 124,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,495. The company has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chuy’s by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

