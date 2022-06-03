CIBC Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$53.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.72. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$35.26 and a 12 month high of C$55.84.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$133.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

