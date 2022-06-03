CIBC Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to “Buy”

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$167.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.30.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$157.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$128.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,610,527.83. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

