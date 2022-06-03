CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 32,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 969,100 shares in the company, valued at C$533,005.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,848.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,716.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Monday, May 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,815.00.

On Monday, May 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,740.00.

On Friday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,947.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,947.00.

On Monday, April 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,079.00.

Shares of MBA stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,040. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

