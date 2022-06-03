Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Argus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.