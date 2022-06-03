Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

CIEN stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,919. Ciena has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

