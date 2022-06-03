Citigroup Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $192.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.91. 9,217,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,634. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,544,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

