Citigroup Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $94.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

