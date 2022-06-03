Citigroup Increases Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 1,937,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

