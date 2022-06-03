Citigroup Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $15.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,308. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

