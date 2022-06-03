Citigroup Raises ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $19.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. 1,300,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.52. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

