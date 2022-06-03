Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

CZFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

