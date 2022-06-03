CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CLSK stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 4.79.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 92.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 234.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

