CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Financial Review

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CleanSpark alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.30%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -6.34% 3.21% 3.05% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $49.44 million 4.60 -$21.81 million ($0.29) -19.00 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.79, indicating that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Triple P (Get Rating)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.