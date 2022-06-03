ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.24 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

