CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$146.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About CloudMD Software & Services (Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.