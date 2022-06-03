CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
About CloudMD Software & Services (Get Rating)
CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.
