Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.10.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,742,000 after buying an additional 420,764 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

