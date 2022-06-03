Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 4,850 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,578. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.