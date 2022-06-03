Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 16,742,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,577,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 81.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2,333.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.