CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Purchases $499,791.18 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.05. 2,377,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,785. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

