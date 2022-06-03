Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,616. The company has a market capitalization of $734.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 1,052,327 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

