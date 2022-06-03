Comparing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.66 $4.07 billion $0.39 8.76 MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.65 $61.70 million $2.66 7.68

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 19.74% 17.68% 1.59% MetroCity Bankshares 45.04% 23.89% 2.37%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About MetroCity Bankshares (Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.