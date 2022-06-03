Comparing Creek Road Miners (CRKR) & Its Competitors

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Creek Road Miners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 786 3371 5073 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Creek Road Miners’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -37.83% -1,420.07% -5.88%

Volatility & Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.46 Creek Road Miners Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.32

Creek Road Miners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Creek Road Miners peers beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

