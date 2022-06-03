Comparing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 13.58% 4.06% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Generation Income Properties and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Whitestone REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Whitestone REIT pays out 129.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 4.03 -$1.24 million N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 4.78 $12.05 million $0.37 32.92

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.