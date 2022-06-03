Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.95) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.67) to GBX 2,100 ($26.57) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.67) to GBX 2,050 ($25.94) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.67) to GBX 2,100 ($26.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,600.17.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.